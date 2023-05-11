BNW Newsbrief – May 11, 2023

Here are your latest Brockville and area headlines:

A flooding advisory for the Cataraqui River and Rideau Canal has been downgraded. Cataraqui Conservation says the advisory is now a water safety statement. Water flows at control dams remain high after cresting following a “month’s worth of rainfall received April 29 (to) May 3.” Parks Canada says the waterways are still not safe for recreation for at least another week.

A Brockville city councillor broke three sections of the city’s code of conduct. A ruling from integrity commissioner Tony Fleming found Coun. Jeff Earle tried to get around city purchasing policies in an attempt to pay for new speakers for the Brockville Arts Center with money donated from his aunt’s estate. Earle told council he regrets the situation. The veteran councillor flatly denies he disparaged a staff member – one of the three conduct complaints. Council agreed to issue a letter of reprimand instead of a 30 day suspension of pay recommended by the integrity commissioner.

It’s a rerun on a TV contract for the updated Maple View Lodge in Athens. The nearly seven year television service deal will be re-tendered after Bell was the only bidder. Some on county council wanted to see other local providers at the table. The TV service contract has a ceiling of $245,000.

Senior hockey players in South Dundas won’t be getting a break on ice rental rates in Morrisburg. Council has denied a request to cut the rate from $120 to $100 an hour after some on council argued the cut wouldn’t cover 50 per cent of operations under the municipality’s policy. Mayor Jason Broad had to break a tie vote of council Tuesday night for the first time in his administration, according to the Morrisburg Leader.