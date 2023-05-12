BNW Newsbrief – May 12, 2023

Here are your latest Brockville and area headlines:
- A village about 130 kilometers northeast of Brockville has been rattled after three police officers were shot early Thursday morning while responding to a disturbance call in Bourget. Sgt. Eric Mueller died in what the OPP calls an ambush. Two other officers were seriously hurt. One remains in hospital while the other was released. A 39-year-old man from Bourget has been charged with first degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.
- The death of OPP Sgt. Eric Mueller has been especially hard for North Grenville. The municipality says Mueller worked as a constable in the Grenville County detachment before transferring to Clarence-Rockland. “This is a tragic event, one that is very close to home,” Deputy Mayor John Barclay said in a statement. “We honour Sgt. Mueller who made the ultimate sacrifice in the name of public safety.”
- A school board trustee representing North and South Dundas is stepping down. The Upper Canada District School Board says Ward 7 trustee Larry Berry is resigning “for personal reasons.” Berry has been a trustee since 2018. The school board will now go through appointing a new trustee, which must be done within three months.
- A 67-home development in Augusta Township will feature a so-called “net-zero development.” The prefabricated homes by a Canadian manufacturer feature solar panels that produce the home’s power, making it entirely off-grid. An exact location for the development hasn’t been chosen yet.