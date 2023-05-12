BNW Newsbrief – May 12, 2023

Here are your latest Brockville and area headlines:

A village about 130 kilometers northeast of Brockville has been rattled after three police officers were shot early Thursday morning while responding to a disturbance call in Bourget. Sgt. Eric Mueller died in what the OPP calls an ambush. Two other officers were seriously hurt. One remains in hospital while the other was released. A 39-year-old man from Bourget has been charged with first degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

The death of OPP Sgt. Eric Mueller has been especially hard for North Grenville. The municipality says Mueller worked as a constable in the Grenville County detachment before transferring to Clarence-Rockland. “This is a tragic event, one that is very close to home,” Deputy Mayor John Barclay said in a statement. “We honour Sgt. Mueller who made the ultimate sacrifice in the name of public safety.”

A school board trustee representing North and South Dundas is stepping down. The Upper Canada District School Board says Ward 7 trustee Larry Berry is resigning “for personal reasons.” Berry has been a trustee since 2018. The school board will now go through appointing a new trustee, which must be done within three months.