BNW Newsbrief – May 10, 2023

Here are your latest Brockville and area headlines:

A man has been charged with making threats to blow up a school bus. Brockville police say they “became aware” of the threats allegedly made by a 47-year-old man. “Police acted quickly in response to the information and because of that response, there is no concerns for public safety,” the service said. BPS didn’t say how the threat was made nor who received the threat on Monday afternoon.

A driver is charged with failing to remain at the scene of an accident after a three vehicle crash at Stewart Boulevard and Centennial Road. A 35-year-old man was arrested shortly after the Monday morning crash after he was spotted by an officer. He’s facing charges of fail to remain, driving while under suspension and failing to surrender insurance. This is the same intersection where a crash flipped a car on Saturday.

While society is trying to remove the stigma around mental health, it appears a majority of Upper Canada District School Board students surveyed are not comfortable talking about it. A Forum Research survey shows less than a third (31 per cent) felt comfortable asking for mental health support. The survey was conducted between November 2022 and January 2023. It was based on 8,302 completed surveys out of 27,811 students eligible to take part (29.9 per cent response rate). The survey also shows 63 per cent felt a “sense of belonging” at school.

A couple of swing bridges in Smiths Falls will be closed for maintenance. The Old Slys Road swing bridge is closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today. The swing bridge on Abbott Street North is closed the same times on May 16 and May 17. Parks Canada is doing spring maintenance ahead of the boating season on the Rideau Canal.