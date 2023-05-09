BNW Newsbrief – May 9, 2023

Here are your latest Brockville and area headlines:

A 69-year-old driver has been charged with careless driving after a crash at a Brockville intersection flipped one of the vehicles involved. The two vehicle collision at Stewart Boulevard and Centennial Road on Saturday morning resulted in six people being treated at hospital for what are described as non-life threatening injuries.

An argument between a mother and son over money boiled over into a physical fight Sunday. Police were called to a George Street home. They allege a 24-year-old man pulled a knife and then took his mother’s cell phone as collateral for money he believed he was owed. The man was arrested and charged with robbery with a weapon, possession of a dangerous weapon, making threats and failing to comply with probation. Police say the mother did not need medical help.

A section of Front Avenue West in Brockville was closed Monday around noon for a water main break. The section from Stewart Boulevard to Park Street is expected to be closed for repairs until Tuesday afternoon at 4 p.m.

The driver of a van is dead after a collision with a school bus Monday afternoon near Cornwall. Provincial police say it happened on a road northwest of the city. The bus driver and four children from St. Lucie elementary school were treated at hospital for minor injuries.