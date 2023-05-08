BNW Newsbrief – May 8, 2023

Here are your latest Brockville and area headlines:

Parks Canada says dangerous water flows associated with the recent rain will continue to rise through the Rideau and Cataraqui watersheds through May 18. The federal agency says people should stay off the water and avoid control structures such as dams, spillways and locks. A flood watch for the Cataraqui and Gananoque River system is still in place until Wednesday.

A man and woman are facing drug related charges after a traffic stop on Ormand Street in Brockville early Thursday morning. Police seized various drugs including fentanyl, cocaine, crack, hydromorphone, oxycodone, magic mushroom and Xanax. Police say the drugs are valued at $17,000. A 40-year-old man and 27-year-old woman are charged.

A wanted man was arrested Wednesday afternoon on King Street West. Brockville police say he was wanted for possession of break-in tools and mischief after an investigation in late April. He was released with further conditions and a future court date.

North Grenville Mayor Nancy Peckford will hold her annual mayor’s address later this month at the North Grenville Municipal Center. The two-hour event at 6:30 a.m. on May 25 is being hosted by the North Grenville Chamber of Commerce in conjunction with the municipality. The municipality says the address will “spotlight…issues of key importance to our community, such as job creation and growth, affordable housing, rural broadband and rebuilding our local economy.”