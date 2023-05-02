BNW Newsbrief – May 2, 2023

Here are your latest Brockville and area headlines:

A 19-year-old motorcycle rider is dead after a crash near Spencerville. Police say the bike and a school bus collided at the intersection of County Road 44 and County Road 21 late Friday afternoon. The rider died at the scene. The school bus driver did not report any injuries. Grenville County OPP Const. Dave Holmes told Brockville Newswatch there were no children on board at the time. An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

A local tradesperson is facing 11 counts of fraud. Brockville police claim a lot of people were defrauded after making “substantial down payments for proposed (window and door) work that was either partially completed or not completed at all.” Kenneth Spriggs of Custom Windows and Doors and Custom Done Right was arrested yesterday. He will appear in court in the future to answer to the charges.

Some low-lying areas of the Cataraqui watershed and the Gananoque river system could flood in the next couple of days. The regional conservation authority issued a flood watch yesterday as 55-77 millimeters (2.2-3 inches) of rain has fallen since Saturday – about a month’s worth in three days. Grahams Road, east of Lansdowne, was closed yesterday after a culvert failed. It will be replaced today, according to Leeds and Thousand Islands Township.

The executive superintendent for the Upper Canada District School Board believes it will be able to financially balance its books despite funding changes coming from the province. Jeremy Hobbs told the board of trustees, UCDSB will receive $388 million from the province for student needs – just over $6 million more than the last fiscal year. But he believes changes to other funding, like transportation, will affect the school board negatively in the future. The board’s 2023-24 budget will be in front of trustees later this month.