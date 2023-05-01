BNW Newsbrief – May 1, 2023

Here are your latest Brockville and area headlines:

The Brockville and Area Sports Hall of Fame is looking to add names to the wall this year. It hasn’t done so since 2019 due to the pandemic. The deadline is May 12 for people to nominate athletes to be added – five will be chosen. There will also be longtime volunteer, longtime coach, a sports team and sportsperson of the year announced. A ceremonial dinner will be held in June at the Brockville Memorial Community Hall.

St. Lawrence College’s Brockville campus will celebrate 50 years of nursing on Saturday (May 6). Nursing alumni and community members are being invited to register and celebrate the past and future of the profession between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. this weekend.

The Kemptville District Hospital says Eleanor O’Neil has been present at each and every Hey Day fundraiser for the hospital, “baking delicious desserts, and helping in every way possible.” O’Neil has been doing it for over 60 years. She was among the numerous auxiliary members honoured at a volunteer appreciation held on April 21. The event was held on National Volunteer Week.