BNW Newsbrief – May 3, 2023

Here are your latest Brockville and area headlines:

Ontario Provincial Police in Eastern Ontario say packages containing a potentially deadly substance may have been sent to people at risk of suicide. The packages have sodium nitrite – a meat preservative – and were being mailed. It’s deadly if ingested in high concentrations. Police in Peel Region have arrested a 57-year-old man after an investigation into the online distribution of the substance that has resulted in two deaths. OPP say you should contact them immediately if your household gets a package from the business names: Imtime Cuisine, AmbuCA, Academic/ACademic, Escape Mode/escMode or Icemac. If you or a family member are struggling with mental health and wellness you can call 1-833-456-4566 or talksuicide.ca

The regional visitor center in Gananoque will continue in its current location for at least another couple of years. Town council has agreed to renew a lease with Thousand Islands Accommodation Partners and the 1000 Islands Gananoque Chamber of Commerce for 10 King Street East.

Leeds and Thousand Islands public works crews were able to repair a culvert failure from Monday that caused an emergency closure of a local road. The culvert on Grahams Road was replaced and the road reopened at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Larry Robinson, inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1995, will be the special guest for the Gord Brown Memorial Golf Tournament in August. Robinson has 10 Stanley Cup wins – a half dozen as a player, three as coach and the final one as senior consultant to hockey operations for the St. Louis Blues when they won the cup in 2019. Money raised at the Aug. 16 tournament goes to the Leeds-Grenville United Way and the Eastern Ontario YMCA.