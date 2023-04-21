BNW Newsbrief – April 21, 2023

Here are your latest Brockville and area headlines:

A young person is facing criminal charges in relation to a shooting outside the Brockville Arts Center Friday night. A crowd was peppered with shots from what the victims believed was a BB gun. Police learned the firearm was actually an “Orbeez” toy firearm – it shoots water beads. One youth has been arrested and charged with three counts of assault. Police are looking for a second youth. The victims reportedly suffered superficial injuries. The youths’ identities are protected because they are minors. Police believe the stunt was inspired by a social media challenge.

A 44-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the weekend knife point robbery of the Circle K on King Street West. The suspect, who wasn’t named, faces charges of robbery, disguise with the intent to commit a crime and possession of a dangerous weapon.

A spring spruce up for the city this weekend is expected to have a record turnout. The Brockville Community Wide Cleanup says it has 1,170 registered participants as of Wednesday. Volunteers will be targeting parks and public spaces on Saturday and ridding them of trash.

The vice chairwoman of the Brockville Police Services Board will continue on the board for another two years. An April 6 letter from the Ontario Ministry of the Solicitor General says Sonya Jodoin will serve for another two years effective April 26. Jodoin, the executive director of Victim Services of Leeds and Grenville, is also the chairwoman of the Ontario Office for Victims of Crime.