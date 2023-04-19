BNW Newsbrief – April 19, 2023

Here are your latest Brockville and area headlines:

A person with a knife robbed a Brockville convenience store over the weekend. Police say a masked man went into the Circle K on King Street West around 3 a.m. Sunday and demanded money. The suspect ran away. City police did not release a description but are asking people who might have been in the area to call them.

Part of Front Avenue between Park Street and Ferguson Drive, was closed Monday afternoon for a suspicious package. Police believed it was a bomb and evacuated a nearby building as a precaution. The OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit was brought in and “the device was made safe.” Police are still investigating.

A bridge demolition will mean a lot of overnight traffic through Brockville this weekend. The Halleck’s Road Highway 401 overpass in Elizabethtown-Kitley Township is being torn down Friday and Saturday from 10 p.m. to 10 a.m. each day. Traffic will follow the emergency detour route (EDR) from Long Beach to North Augusta Road. City police say it will be tough to get across King Street. They are also asking people not to park on King Street overnight or they will be ticketed and possibly towed.

Boaters heading down the St. Lawrence River near South Dundas will not be able to travel through the control dam at Iroquois. Ontario Power Generation has closed the gates temporarily to control water flow. OPG says the closure will last until high flows from the Ottawa River subside.

Artwork from graduates of the St. Lawrence College Fine Arts Program are on display in the atrium of the college. The curated exhibition, called Spectrums, is on display until June 8 (Tuesday-Friday 10a-8p, Monday & Saturday 10a-4p, Sunday closed) and is free to view. It’s the first fine arts graduating class display since 2019.

Editor’s note: This Newsbrief was corrected at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday to show Halleck’s Road overpass is in Elizabethtown-Kitley Township, not Augusta Township.