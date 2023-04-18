BNW Newsbrief – April 18, 2023

Here are your latest Brockville and area headlines:

A North Grenville man is a facing a charge of sexual assault. Grenville County OPP say a woman lodged a complaint on March 3 about a daytime assault in village of Merrickville. A 59-year-old man is facing two counts of sexual assault and one count of harassing communications. Police released no other details about the assault.

Replacing a vacant Ward 2 council seat in Leeds and Thousand Islands Township has begun. The township started taking applications on Wednesday and will do so until May 5, followed by interviews and then an appointment by May 17. The seat is vacant after the death of Gordon Ohlke on Feb. 22.

A logistics company that started in Rideau Lakes Township has been named the municipality’s business of the year. Wills Transfer started in 1945 as G.H. Wills and Son with two small trucks and has grown to over 200 employees. It has warehouses in Eastern Ontario including Brockville and Ingleside. The business was given the honour during a business awards ceremony on Friday in Newboro.

Leeds and Thousand Islands Township is asking you to Pitch-In. The municipality is holding community cleanups on Saturday in Rockport and Lansdowne and next week in Seeley’s Bay and Lyndhurst. The township is providing bags for the initiative.