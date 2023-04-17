BNW Newsbrief – April 17, 2023

Here are your latest Brockville and area headlines:

Two teenagers are facing charges after a bomb threat was made to a North Grenville high school. A 16-year-old and a 15-year-old are facing two counts each of making threats to cause death, bodily harm and property damage. Their identities are protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. The threat was reported to police on April 3.

Sentencing for a suspended Brockville police officer has been put off until the end of May. Jason Redmond was convicted of sexually assaulting an unconscious woman and recording it on his cell phone. The case will be heard again May 31.

Grenville County OPP are looking for two suspects after a home invasion in Augusta Township. Police say the pair, armed with weapons, burst into the County Road 2 home on April 3 while three people were inside. One person was treated at hospital for minor injuries after being assaulted by the suspects. Police believe the victim was a target and it’s an isolated case.

A fire behind the Brockville Public Library on Monday afternoon (April 10) led city police to find a couple of people allegedly breaking court orders. The 23-year-old man and 39-year-old woman were found in the back alley behind the library with a “large quantity of property.” They also started a fire. The woman had a warrant for disobeying a probation order; the man was not supposed to be in contact with the woman. Both were charged.