BNW Newsbrief – April 13, 2023

Here are your latest Brockville and area headlines:

A woman from the Ottawa area has died from her injuries after a head-on crash Friday between a transport truck and a car near Mallorytown. Read more by clicking here.

Brockville police stopped 320 vehicles over the four day Easter weekend. There were 37 tickets given out for speeding and improper mufflers. Of the 16 Breathalyzer tests, two drivers each got a three-day driver’s licence suspension.

Leeds and Thousand Islands Township has put a partial burn ban in place. It started on Monday. The open air burning does not include campfires, outdoor fireplaces or outdoor burning appliances.

Prospective students and their parents will get to take a look at St. Lawrence College this weekend. The annual spring open house is Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. The open house includes like program demonstrations and campus and residence tours.