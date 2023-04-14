BNW Newsbrief – April 14, 2023

Here are your latest Brockville and area headlines:

A couple of pet care businesses in Mallorytown are sharing the business of the year award. Apple Ridge Farm Dog Daycare and Boarding and deTails Dog Grooming shared the honours. Arbru Solar Brewery took the new business of the year honours. They were part of the Front of Yonge Township’s economic development committee business recognition awards on Wednesday.

Brockville police nabbed a 27-year-old woman on Sunday (April 9) for allegedly breaking bail conditions by not being in her home in Thunder Bay – 1,500 kilometers away. There was also a warrant for her arrest. Police say she was a passenger in a vehicle on Parkedale Avenue that had no licence plates.

A section of Pine Street in Brockville was closed most of Thursday for a water main break. The affected area was from Bartholomew Street to Bennett Street. The problem was cleared up and the road reopened at 4:30 p.m.

A woman is facing a drunk driving charges after nearly putting her car in the Sandra S. Lawn Harbour in Prescott. Grenville County OPP say they got a call about a car “stuck” during the ice storm. They found a sedan hanging off the edge of the boardwalk. A 52-year-old woman “blew more than twice (the) legal limit” on a Breathalyzer.