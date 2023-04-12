Passenger dies after crash near Mallorytown

MALLORYTOWN – A woman who was a passenger in a car has died after a head-on crash on Highway 401, west of Brockville, Friday.

OPP Acting Sgt. Erin Cranton told Brockville Newswatch the woman – in her 70s and from the Ottawa area – succumbed to her injuries over the weekend.

The driver was treated at hospital for minor injuries.

A preliminary investigation shows an eastbound transport truck crossed the median and collided with the westbound car between the Mallorytown Road and Reynolds Road exits around 9:30 a.m.

No charges have been laid as an investigation is ongoing, Cranton said.