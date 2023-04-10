BNW Newsbrief – April 10, 2023

Here are your latest Brockville and area headlines:

A high risk offender is back living in Brockville. Police sent out an advisory Saturday about 59-year-old Eugene Soucy. He was convicted of 42 different offences between 1998 and 2013, including prostitution of youth and sexual interference. Soucy was let out in December after completing his sentence but was arrested for violating probation a few days after his release. He’s now out for a second time.

A man is in trouble with the law after getting kicked out of transitional housing on Wall Street. Brockville police say the 35-year-old was on bail conditions to live at the address but didn’t obey house rules and was given the boot Wednesday. He’s now facing a charge of failing to comply with a release order.

MPP Steve Clark will make a funding announcement tomorrow morning for homelessness prevention. The funding for Leeds-Grenville will be made at 9:30 a.m.

A Gananoque police officer was able to catch a trio of shoplifters red-handed Tuesday (April 4). Police say the suspects dropped the items when they saw they were being watched by employees, who called police, but were nabbed in the parking lot. Investigators say the suspects – all in their 20s from Scarborough – were charged with shoplifting from “the same business chain” in “numerous” other towns and cities in Ontario and Quebec. Gananoque police didn’t say what store was targeted.