BNW Newsbrief – April 7, 2023

Brockville police say they’ve arrested a person responsible for damage at a couple of local businesses. A digital sign and donation box were damaged at the Tim Hortons on Parkedale Avenue Wednesday morning and two vehicles were damaged in the Canadian Tire parking lot across the street earlier in the day. A 26-year-old man is charged with two counts of mischief.

A 36-year-old man is facing charges of nudity, break and enter and resisting arrest. Brockville police say the naked man was having “some type of mental break-down” Wednesday afternoon after breaking into a home on Hartley Street. Officers had to Taser him after they say he tried to hit them.

The Cataraqui Conservation Authority says 25 to 45-plus millimeters of rain fell during the freezing rain storm on Wednesday. It’s advising caution around water bodies this Easter weekend as streams and levels will still be high. The agency says lake levels are “already significantly higher” than normal for this time of year.

Gananoque police revealed Thursday they arrested and charged a Toronto man last month for allegedly pulling off the so-called “grandparent scam.” Police say the “local senior resident” identified the suspect after hearing a description of them as being one of two people pulling off the same scam in Belleville. A 22-year-old is facing charges of impersonating a police officer, fraud and breach of probation. Gananoque police say the victim withdrew a “large sum of money” — over $5,000.