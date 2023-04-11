BNW Newsbrief – April 11, 2023

Here are your latest Brockville and area headlines:

A Brockville firefighter will be recognized at city council tonight for her service. Cait Driscoll has received the Queen Elizabeth the Second Platinum Jubilee Medal, created by the Province of Nova Scotia. Driscoll was a military firefighter with 12 Wing Shearwater prior to being hired by the Brockville Fire Department last fall. The medal recognizes a deep commitment to service.

A woman has life-threatening injuries after a head-on crash on Highway 401, west of Brockville, on Friday. The crash between a transport truck and a passenger vehicle happened in the westbound lanes between the Mallorytown Road and Reynolds Road exits after the truck crossed the median, according to Ontario Provincial Police. The entire section of highway was closed for several hours Friday. No other details have been released.

Provincial police say they found a baby loose in the back seat of a speeding car on Highway 401 over the Easter holiday weekend. Leeds County OPP say the driver was going 140 kilometers an hour. The driver, who was also the parent, was charged. In a separate case, police say a driver was caught texting and driving while clocked at 146 kilometers an hour.

The number of people in the region without jobs edged up in March. Statistics Canada says the regional unemployment rate was 4.1 per cent in March, up from 3.8 per cent in February. It’s the second straight month of higher unemployment in the area from Brockville to Ottawa and east to the Quebec border.

It would only be fitting that our final headline is a Haiku:

Poets open mic

Theme of joy celebrates spring

St. John’s Church, Earth Day