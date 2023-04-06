Some school buses cancelled second day in Leeds-Grenville

BROCKVILLE – With bad road conditions due to fallen trees and numerous power outages, some school buses have been cancelled today (Thursday) in Brockville and Leeds-Grenville.

Student Transportation of Eastern Ontario (STEO), serving the Upper Canada District School Board and the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario, has cancelled all buses.

The Ottawa French transportation consortium has cancelled buses for the Kemptville and Merrickville region but the Brockville region is still running.

Some schools remain open for those who can get to school. But the school boards are advising you to check first as a number of schools have power outages and are closed.

There are no weather advisories in effect but hydro crews are spending today restoring power to thousands of customers across the region.

This is the twelfth time this season buses have been cancelled due to the weather. The last time buses were cancelled was yesterday (April 5).