BNW Newsbrief – April 6, 2023

Here are your latest Brockville and area headlines:

A storm packing a mix of freezing rain and heavy rain hit Eastern Ontario Wednesday leaving hundreds of Hydro One customers in Leeds-Grenville without power. Emergency departments spent the day dealing with calls of tree limbs down on power lines or power lines stretched across roadways.

The majority of school buses are cancelled for a second day due to the ice storm.

A lot of shouting at a home on Kensington Parkway led to a 911 call and Brockville police investigating a domestic assault Saturday morning (April 1). A 32-year-old man and his girlfriend had an argument and police allege there had been a previous assault about a month ago. The man is facing a charge of assault.