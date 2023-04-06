BNW Newsbrief – April 6, 2023

Here are your latest Brockville and area headlines:
- A storm packing a mix of freezing rain and heavy rain hit Eastern Ontario Wednesday leaving hundreds of Hydro One customers in Leeds-Grenville without power. Emergency departments spent the day dealing with calls of tree limbs down on power lines or power lines stretched across roadways.
- The majority of school buses are cancelled for a second day due to the ice storm.
- A lot of shouting at a home on Kensington Parkway led to a 911 call and Brockville police investigating a domestic assault Saturday morning (April 1). A 32-year-old man and his girlfriend had an argument and police allege there had been a previous assault about a month ago. The man is facing a charge of assault.
- Prescott is seeing three new businesses opening this month. “Fat Les’s Pub and Poutinerie – On the Green” will have a ribbon cutting today at the Prescott Golf Club. Prescott Deli will open later this month on Park Street East and a Subway has already soft launched on King Street West.