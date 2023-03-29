BNW Newsbrief – March 29, 2023

Here are your latest Brockville and area headlines:

Local MP Michael Barrett was out of the gate within minutes of the federal budget release, tweeting that he and fellow Conservatives will vote against the plan “to add billions of new inflationary debt & tax hikes on heat, gas & groceries.” The federal budget adds nearly $60 billion in new spending over the next five years while promising to find savings in the public service ($9.8 billion) and more revenue through taxes ($11.7 billion).

Drivers who use the southern portion of Hallecks Road in Elizabethtown-Kitley Township will have to make some long term driving plans. The bridge over Highway 401 will be closed on Monday (April 3) and will stay that way for nearly eight months for underpass construction.