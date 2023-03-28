BNW Newsbrief – March 28, 2023

Here are your latest Brockville and area headlines:

The CEO of Brockville General Hospital was the top salary regionally in 2022 on the so-called Sunshine List. Nick Vlacholias brought home $289,312. That’s $27,507 more than in 2021. Following that was St. Lawrence College President Glenn Vollebreght with $274,296 and now-former health unit CEO Paula Stewart at $254,588.

Brockville City Council will put the 2023 budget to bed tonight. Council is expected to pass the bylaws for formal adoption, which will see taxpayers saddled with a 7.37 per cent tax increase or an extra $98 this year on every $100,000 of assessed value on a home. The budget was trimmed a little on March 14.

Council is contemplating taking back local tourism services. The contract with the Brockville Aquatarium will expire at the end of the year. Since 2002, the Brockville and District Chamber of Commerce ran tourism services followed by the Aquatarium in 2021.

Brockville police dealt with 44 mental health calls in February. A calls report before the police board today shows the average wait time for officers at the hospital for a mental health call in February was one hour and 52 minutes with the longest being over nine hours. Half of the 44 calls didn’t require taking a person to the hospital.