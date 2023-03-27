BNW Newsbrief – March 27, 2023

Here are your latest Brockville and area headlines:

Dr. Linna Li is now officially the medical officer of health for Leeds-Grenville and Lanark County. Health Minister Sylvia Jones notified the health unit on Thursday that Li was “officially approved” under the Health Protection and Promotion Act. Li has been serving as acting medical officer of health since September after Dr. Paula Stewart retired.

Brockville police didn’t have to make any urgent demands in 2022 when dealing with missing persons cases. Those demands can include things like cell phone records and activity, known as pings. The report is an annual reporting requirement for the Ministry of the Solicitor General.

The county has awarded a $3.1 million contract for a nurse calling system for the new 192-bed Maple View Lodge in Athens. The system is $1 million over budget, according to minutes from the lodge’s committee of management report. Even though it’s approved, Coun. Corinna Smith-Gatcke is concerned the overruns are “not affordable” on an $86 million project.

A plan to address climate change is in place for the United Counties of Leeds-Grenville. Now, a regional working group is proposed to put those plans in action.