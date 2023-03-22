BNW Newsbrief – March 22, 2023

Here are your latest Brockville and area headlines:

Wounded Warriors Canada will be providing an extra “layer of mental health support” for Leeds-Grenville paramedics and their families. The organization will offer various programs including a Before Operational Stress (BOS) program to manage trauma exposure. The partnership was announced yesterday between the organization at the United Counties of Leeds-Grenville at the Johnstown ambulance base.

Augusta Township will have a new chief administrative officer in May. Shannon Geraghty will be joining the municipality. He comes from the Municipality of South Dundas where he was the CAO. Augusta Mayor Jeff Shaver and council announced the appointment on Monday. Geraghty takes over from Steve McDonald, who’s retiring.

The Town of Prescott has passed its budget with a 3.68 per cent tax increase this year. It will mean an extra $52 this year on every $100,000 of assessed value on a home. The town’s water and sewer budget will be passed separately at a meeting next month.

Today is World Water Day. Ryan’s Well Foundation in Kemptville says it has has provided clean water to over 1.3 million people through 1600 projects in developing countries. Founder Ryan Hrelijac started fundraising as a 6-year-old for water wells in Africa and the project grew from there. He’s now 31.