BNW Newsbrief – March 21, 2023

A collision on Highway 401 in Edwardsburgh-Cardinal has led to charges for a South Dundas man. Grenville County OPP say a sedan hit a tractor-trailer in the eastbound lanes Sunday night. Nobody was injured. A 43-year-old man from Iroquois is charged with impaired driving and failing to comply with a probation order.

Remember the guy in Brockville charged with mischief two weeks ago for blasting music and annoying his neighbours? He’s in trouble again. Police arrested him Sunday night after getting a call to Pearl Street West about “unreasonable noise.” He’s been charged with failing to comply with bail conditions – specifically to abstain from the disruption of others.

Younger teens have been getting in trouble with the law in Gananoque. Town police say they arrested a 14-year-old for theft from the local LCBO and another 14-year-old was cuffed for assault, accused of repeatedly punching another youth in the head. Two other teens, ages 14 and 17, were arrested in Peterborough after allegedly stealing a van in Gananoque by distracting the owner in order to take the keys. The crimes happened over three days last week.

The Cataraqui Region Conservation Authority says the spring snowmelt is off to a slower start than usual which could be “more problematic” in the weeks ahead. The risk of flooding will all depend on the temperature and the amount of rain. The agency says it’s still too early to tell. Showers are in the forecast for Thursday.