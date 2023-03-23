BNW Newsbrief – March 23, 2023

Here are your latest Brockville and area headlines:

The Eastern Ontario Wardens’ Caucus, which includes Leeds-Grenville’s Nancy Peckford, will make “affordable and attainable housing” its main priority this year. The EOWC says its “7 in 7” housing plan aims to build 7,000 rental units over seven years to address the wait list for housing, currently at 12,000-14,000 units across Eastern Ontario. Long term care and EMS are the number two and number three priorities.

The St. Lawrence Seaway has opened for its 65th season. Seaway CEO Terence Bowles and other Canadian and American officials were in St. Lambert, Que. as the first ship, the Captain Henry Jack, loaded with iron ore made her way through the lock system en route to Hamilton.

Ontario Provincial Police near Cornwall have arrested a city man after a hit-and-run on County Road 2. The collision critically injured a walker in October.

A dozen Triple-A hockey teams will be in Cardinal starting Friday for the 49th edition of the Leo Boivin Showcase. The tournament runs three days with opening ceremonies Friday night at the Ingredion Center.