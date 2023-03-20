BNW Newsbrief – March 20, 2023

Here are your latest Brockville and area headlines:

Brockville police have released security camera images hoping to find the suspects who broke into a convenience store on Thursday. Police didn’t say where it happened other than the store was in the “south end of the city” nor did they say if anything was taken. If you know the suspects, call your local police department.

People in the Gananoque area are the latest to be targeted in the grandparent scam. Town police say several people in their area got calls Friday and one local “senior citizen” lost a “large amount of money” to the high pressure, urgent tactic where fraudsters fake a family member is in trouble and needs money.

Elizabethtown-Kitley Township is already beating its benchmark for a tax increase this year. The council set a 2023 goal of no more than 5 per cent. It’s not finalized yet but the latest edition has a 4.65 per cent tax increase or an extra $28 this year on every $100,000 of assessed value on a single family home.

Two people were taken to hospital Thursday morning after a crash in North Dundas, west of Winchester Springs. Police say the two vehicles crashed at a partially controlled intersection.