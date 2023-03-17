BNW Newsbrief – March 17, 2023

Here are your latest Brockville and area headlines:

A Westport man has been charged after a dog was found dumped on a road about 30 kilometers west of the village in Frontenac County. Police say a 4-year-old walker hound, named Rosie, was “dropped off and left to fend for herself” in Godfrey. The dog was rescued by someone after being out in the extreme cold for 11 days. Sixty-four-year-old Joel McCullough is charged with cruelty to animals, causing injury to an animal, obstruction and causing undue stress to an animal.

A fight over a sports jersey in Brockville has led to criminal charges. City police say another man was attacked Tuesday morning at a home on James Street West before the suspect allegedly pulled a knife on a neighbour, then came back and attacked the victim a second time. A 20-year-old was arrested and is facing charges of assault, possession of a dangerous weapon and carrying a concealed weapon.

The former warden of the United Counties of Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry will go on trial in early 2024 on charges of child luring. Frank Prevost was arrested in June 2021 during an OPP sting.

The United Counties of Leeds-Grenville will announce a new partnership with Wounded Warriors Canada next week. Warden Nancy Peckford will be at the Johnstown ambulance base on Tuesday afternoon to make the announcement. Wounded Warriors provides a range of programs to help veterans, first responders and their families.