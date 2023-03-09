BNW Newsbrief – March 9, 2023

Here are your latest Brockville and area headlines:

The former Brockville Convention Center site will likely be turned into housing. The city’s planning and development committee has given its approval to rezone the property at the end of Kent Boulevard. The owners are planning eight rental units for the 50+ demographic. The final vote rests with city council – likely next week.

The same city committee isn’t taking any immediate action on developing an affordable housing site on Louis Street. With a $1.6 million remediation price tag, the city will wait to get feedback from the United Counties of Leeds-Grenville. Mayor Matt Wren believes it’s time to look at other options.

Grenville County OPP say they’re seeing an uptick in scams targeting corporate email accounts. The so-called spear phishing incidents see scammers pose as top level executives making urgent requests for money from accounts payable departments. Police say the fraudsters go to great lengths to collect bits of information before pulling off their trick in order to look very legitimate.

Leeds and Thousand Islands committee of council held a moment of silence Monday to remember their deputy mayor then shared personal memories. Gordon Ohlke died suddenly on Feb. 21. He was 70.