BNW Newsbrief – March 8, 2023

Here are your latest Brockville and area headlines:

A man found collapsed outside a Brockville tavern Monday afternoon has died in hospital. The man in his 60s who was from the area was unconscious outside Finnegan’s Tavern when a police officer on foot patrol found him and performed CPR. The victim later died at Brockville General Hospital. Police say the death is not suspicious.

A labour market report for Leeds-Grenville shows most of the jobs advertised with a salary between October 2021 and 2022 had a pay grade of $35,000 to $40,000. As for the 3,500 new job postings in the region during that time, over half in Leeds-Grenville were in North Grenville, followed by Brockville with 20 per cent.

A trial for a man accused of online dating fraud in 2019 is set to begin in Brockville today. Nosa Oriakhi of North York, who was 33 years old at the time, is charged with fraud over $5,000. Grenville County OPP say money would be collected from the victim in person. The victim was from Edwardsburgh-Cardinal.

International nurses will be able to upgrade their credentials at St. Lawrence College while still working in Canada. The program started last month and provides free courses to allow international nurses to become registered practical nurses (RPNs) or registered nurses (RNs).