BNW Newsbrief – March 10, 2023

Here are your latest Brockville and area headlines:

The United Counties of Leeds-Grenville has passed its 2023 budget. It comes with a 6.87 per cent tax increase. That works out to about $26 more this year on every $100,000 of assessed value on a residential home. The increase doesn’t include the lower-tier municipality. Warden Nancy Peckford says the budget strikes a “careful balance” between taxpayer affordability and paying for infrastructure and services.

A Rideau Lakes Township business owner has received a Lifetime Achievement Award. Wendy Banks owns and operates Wendy’s Country Market and Furnace Falls Farm. The farm-to-table food market offers products from over 70 area producers as well as Banks’ farm. The award was presented Wednesday night at the Leeds-Grenville Small Business Center’s International Women’s Day event.

The North Grenville COVID-19 Assessment Center will be shutting down at the end of the month. The Kemptville hospital says the facility performed 33,000 tests and 44,000 vaccinations since September 2020. It was run by Dr. Suzanne Rutherford and her clinical team.

A newly released Leeds-Grenville labour market report projects there will be “modest” growth of 841 jobs in Leeds and Grenville. Most sectors will see growth by 2025, especially in health care and social assistance.