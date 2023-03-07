BNW Newsbrief – March 7, 2023

Here are your latest Brockville and area headlines:

Police are looking for two strangers to Brockville who ripped off thousands of dollars in colognes and perfumes from local drug stores. City police say about $5,200 in scents were taken from two Shoppers Drug Mart locations Thursday (March 2) through distraction theft which continues to be a “highly used method” for stealing.

Testing of a potential Brockville housing development site shows subsurface contamination of the soil. A report to the planning and development committee about the city-owned Louis Street site shows excavating and replacing the contaminated soil to make it ready for building could cost $1.6 million.

A Transportation Safety Board report shows an ultra-lite aircraft, flying from Yarker to Westport in September, had landed in a field to fix a door problem before it took off and subsequently crashed. The pilot was killed. Witnesses reported hearing the engine “sputtering” before the aircraft rolled over mid-air and crashed into the woods. There was no flight data recorder and the TSB says there was “no indication of malfunction” in the engine.

North Grenville has passed its 2023 budget. It comes with a 3.87 per cent tax increase. The township will spend $7.5 million on capital projects this year. Operating the municipality will cost nearly $27 million.

The former warden of the United Counties of Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry is dying from an aggressive form of cancer. A Cornwall court heard yesterday Frank Prevost only has months to live. Prevost was arrested in June 2021 on sexual assault and child luring charges following an OPP investigation.