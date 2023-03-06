BNW Newsbrief – March 6, 2023

Here are your latest Brockville and area headlines:

Brockville police say people are being taken by fraudsters posing as a window and door renovation company. Police say they’ve received “multiple complaints” from victims who’ve made “substantial down payments” only to have the work partially done – or not done at all. Police believe there are more victims out there.

A 37-year-old Gananoque man was arrested during a traffic stop on Friday, Feb. 24. Police say he was wanted on a court bench warrant for criminal charges. The Gananoque Police Service responded to 145 calls during the week ending March 3.

A Cornwall man has been ordered to make restitution for a drug-related explosion and fire at an apartment complex that killed several pets in June 2020.

The founder and president of Hendrix Restaurant Equipment is getting a posthumous honour. Larry VanderBaaren will receive the 2023 Lifetime Business Achievement Award, the Brockville chamber of commerce announced Friday. VanderBaaren died in November 2021. The other recipient is Joe Hudson – co-founder of Burnbrae Farms.