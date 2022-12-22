Schools closed Friday in Leeds-Grenville

BROCKVILLE – A roller coaster winter storm has resulted in school boards closing schools Friday.

It’s also meant Student Transportation of Eastern Ontario (STEO) has cancelled all buses “due to forecasted severe weather conditions.”

A winter storm warning is in effect for the area with snow Thursday night, changing to rain and freezing rain early Friday morning and then back to snow and blowing snow Friday afternoon and the wind kicks up with gusts to 90 kilometers an hour.

A flash freeze is expected Friday afternoon as the temperature plummets and dangerous wind chill values are also expected, Environment Canada said.

The weather agency says people should consider putting off non-essential travel until conditions improve.

Late Thursday night, WestJet announced it had proactively cancelled all flights arriving and departing Toronto as of 9 a.m. Friday due to the storm. The move will affect about 140 flights.