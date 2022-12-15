School buses cancelled Friday in Leeds-Grenville

BROCKVILLE – With a winter storm on the way overnight, Student Transportation of Eastern Ontario (STEO) has cancelled all buses for Friday.

The transportation consortium made a social media post Thursday afternoon that all transportation was cancelled for the Upper Canada District School Board and Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario schools.

2022 Friday December 16 – All transportation is cancelled for CDSBEO and UCDSB schools. Stay safe! — STEO_cancellations (@STEOcancels) December 15, 2022

The schools remain open to staff and students for the two English boards.

There’s been no word from the transportation agency for the French school board.

This is the first weather related school bus cancellation of the season.

A snowfall warning is in effect with up to 30 centimeters (11.8 inches) of snow expected between overnight tonight and Saturday morning.