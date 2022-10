Update 1:35 p.m. Friday: Cause of widespread Brockville area hydro outage

BROCKVILLE – Around 8,600 Hydro One customers are without power this morning after a widespread outage.

Hydro One says the affected area is from Brockville to Maitland and northeast to around Bishop’s Mills.

The cause of the outage is under investigation.

Hydro One says the power should be back on around 11 a.m. today (Friday).