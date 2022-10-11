Charges increase 28% in Grenville during Operation Impact

KEMPTVILLE – Ontario Provincial Police saw a substantial increase in the number of tickets handed out during the Thanksgiving long weekend.

Operation Impact ran from Friday through Monday (Oct. 7-10).

Grenville County OPP officers laid 132 charges and had two dozen impaired driving spot checks (RIDE) throughout the eastern portion of Leeds-Grenville.

That’s a 28 per cent increase in charges compared to 2021 (99).

The number of RIDE spot checks may have something to do with that increase as the number went up three and a half times compared to 2021 (7).

The OPP was focusing on distracted driving, speeding, impaired driving and seat belts – dubbed the Fatal 4 – during the long weekend.