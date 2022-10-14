Cause of widespread Brockville area hydro outage

BROCKVILLE – Hydro One crews were able to find the cause of a widespread electrical outage Friday morning that knocked roughly 8,600 customers offline.

In an email to Brockville Newswatch, a Hydro One spokesperson says the morning outage was caused by “a piece of equipment that failed at a local station.”

Crews were able to make repairs at the station and restore power by 11 a.m.

“We understand how difficult it is to be without power and we thank our customers for their patience,” the spokesperson said.

The affected area stretched from Brockville to Maitland and northeast to around Bishop’s Mills.