Nearly 2,400 charges during Labour Day weekend

EASTERN ONTARIO – Ontario Provincial Police laid nearly 2,400 charges during the Labour Day long weekend.

Nearly two-thirds of those (1,535) were for speeding, followed by 160 seat belt tickets, 56 for distracted driving and 42 for impaired driving.

There were also 25 people charged in Eastern Ontario for stunt driving and 119 for no proof of insurance.

The East Region OPP covers the area from Quinte West to the Quebec border, including Ottawa and the Ottawa Valley.

Across Ontario, a total of 9,600 charges were laid.

Five people died in various crashes – a motorcycle rider, a car driver, an ATV rider, a kayaker and a passenger on a boat.