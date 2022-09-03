Six Brockville dumpster fires treated as arson

BROCKVILLE – City police are investigating a series of early morning dumpster fires they say were deliberately set.

The Brockville Fire Department and Brockville Police Service were called between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. Saturday to trash dumpsters around Macodrum Drive, Kyle Court, Cartier Court and Kensington Parkway.

The area is east of Stewart Boulevard (County Road 29) just south of Centennial Road.

Police say the “multiple active dumpster fires” – six in all – caused significant damage.

Brockville police are looking for tips and information from the public.