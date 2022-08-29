RCMP Musical Ride coming to Morrisburg

MORRISBURG – The RCMP’s troupe on horseback will make a stop in Morrisburg for the Labour Day weekend.

The RCMP Musical Ride will perform at Upper Canada Village as part of the attraction’s Horse Lovers’ Weekend.

The performance is at 2 p.m. Sunday (Sept. 4) with a meet and greet with the Mounties and their horses a half hour later.

The Horse Lovers Weekend runs from Saturday through Monday and will include working horse demonstrations, wagon rides, music and dancing.

Tickets for the event are available on the UCV website.