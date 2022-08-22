More ships, less freight on St. Lawrence Seaway

CORNWALL, Ont. – More ships travelled the St. Lawrence Seaway in the first seven months of this year but they were carrying fewer goods.

Numbers from the St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation show there were 1,791 trips by ships as of the end of July.

That’s a 1.7 per cent increase from the same period last year.

But the amount of cargo was 15.7 million metric tons – down 7.6 per cent (1.3 million metric tons) from last year.

Gains in liquid and dry bulks goods were not enough to offset losses in grain, iron ore, coal and general cargo.