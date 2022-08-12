Driver killed in Highway 416 head-on crash

Update 3:30 p.m. Friday: OPP report the ramp is now open.

PRESCOTT – One person is dead after a head-on crash on a ramp to Highway 416 from Highway 401 early this morning (Friday).

Provincial police say a car and a transport truck collided head-on around 4:45 a.m. on the ramp that takes eastbound traffic from Highway 401 to the northbound Highway 416.

Grenville County OPP and Leeds-Grenville EMS were both on scene.

The car driver was declared dead at the scene.

The ramp is closed this morning for a police investigation into the cause of the crash.

A reopening time is unknown.

Detours are in place.