BROCKVILLE – Heavy rain is in store for Brockville and Leeds-Grenville today (Monday).

Environment Canada has issued a heavy rainfall warning for the region and much of Eastern Ontario.

It says amounts of 35-50 millimeters (1.4-2 inches) are expected and some places could get up to 60 millimeters (2.4 inches).

The rain should taper off late this afternoon or tonight.

The weather agency warns there could be heavy downpours that could cause flooding on roadways and low-lying areas.