Westport-based investment scam took victims for $800,000: OPP

WESTPORT – A Westport man has been charged after police say a number of people were victimized in an investment scam.

Grenville County OPP and the Brockville Police Service have identified seven victims who have lost around $800,000.

The alleged scheme was first brought to light in June last year after a victim reported losing $100,000 to a person claiming to be a financial investor under the business name Mulville and Company.

Police made an arrest this week and charged 27-year-old Raymond Mulville with six counts of fraud, six counts of possession of proceeds of crime and one count of identity fraud.

Mulville and Company was operating in Leeds-Grenville, Brockville and Kingston.

Police believe there may be other victims.

Mulville will make his first court appearance in Brockville Aug. 12.