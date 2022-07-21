Wanted federal offender known to visit Prescott, Cornwall

TORONTO – A federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching his release conditions has been known to visit Cornwall and Prescott.

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad is looking for 60-year-old Kevin Belanger.

Belanger was serving a six year and three months sentence for impersonating a police officer, fraud, identity fraud, possession of stolen property, uttering forged documents, failing to comply with recognizance and using a badge to impersonate a police officer.

Police say he is known to also visit Ottawa and Hamilton.

Belanger is 5-foot-7, 142 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes.

If you see him, call 911, 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).