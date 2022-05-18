Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Wednesday May 18, 2022

The Newswatch COVID-19 Digest will end with its last report on Friday, May 20, 2022. We will continue to provide story coverage should there be significant developments.

Here are the latest local, regional and national coronavirus headlines (COVID-19) for Wednesday, May 18, 2022:

Public Health Ontario reported 11 deaths Tuesday to bring the total to 13,083. There are 1,345 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 165 in ICU (up six from the previous day) and 77 on a ventilator (up two from the previous day). Although PHO reported 1,028 new cases Tuesday, the statistic is likely lower than the number of infections given the limited testing in Ontario. The total case count is 1,288,557.

Canada’s coronavirus case total (as of 9 a.m. May 17) is 3,825,388. The country has 40,265 deaths from the virus – 25 in the Yukon, 22 in the Northwest Territories, seven in Nunavut, 3,307 in British Columbia, 4,391 in Alberta, 1,342 in Saskatchewan, 1,847 in Manitoba, 13,072 in Ontario, 15,284 in Quebec, 406 in New Brunswick, 32 in PEI, 176 in Newfoundland & Labrador and 354 in Nova Scotia.

In its Monday report, the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit had six people in hospital (no change from Friday), two in the ICU (one fewer than Friday) and zero on a ventilator (no change from Friday). The number of deaths to date is 105 (one more than Friday). There were 68 cases added since Friday from limited testing. Local case numbers are updated Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Public Health Ontario says the cumulative case count for the region as of Tuesday is 9,167. There are three lab-confirmed outbreaks in congregate care, communal living and other facilities (two fewer than Friday). A partial list of active institutional outbreaks.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area had 10 people in hospital Tuesday (no change from Monday) with one in the ICU (one fewer than Monday). The number of deaths to date is 226 (no change from Monday). There are nine institutional outbreaks (no change from Monday). Test positivity from limited testing in high-risk populations is 10.7 per cent (up 0.4 from Monday) based on 187,806 tests (72 more than Monday). Public Health Ontario says the cumulative case total for the region as of Tuesday is 15,776.

Vaccines: Ontario 33,124,379 (+20,176, last update May 17); EOHU 479,602 (last update May 17, +283 from previous update May 16); LGL 449,126 (LGL says doses in last week was 3,230, last update May 16).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit has converted an ambulance into a mobile COVID-19 vaccine unit called MobiVax. It will be making stops in Moose Creek, Crysler, Dalkeith, Maxville, Martintown and Lancaster next week. Exact locations and times are on the health unit website.

The Canadian Airports Council is calling on the federal government to do away with random COVID-19 at customs as well as public health questions. The ask comes as international flights are facing more and more delays, leading to planeloads of people sitting on the tarmac for over an hour.

Eric Clapton has tested positive for COVID-19. The rock legend has postponed shows after his medical advisers told him to stay off the road for a few days.

Thank you for reading the latest edition of the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest, published Monday to Friday at 6 a.m.