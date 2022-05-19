Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Thursday May 19, 2022

The Newswatch COVID-19 Digest will end with its last report on Friday, May 20, 2022. We will continue to provide story coverage should there be significant developments.

Here are the latest local, regional and national coronavirus headlines (COVID-19) for Thursday, May 19, 2022:

Public Health Ontario reported 14 deaths Wednesday to bring the total to 13,099. There are 1,248 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 163 in ICU (down two from the previous day) and 76 on a ventilator (down one from the previous day). Although PHO reported 1,692 new cases Wednesday, the statistic is likely lower than the number of infections given the limited testing in Ontario. The total case count is 1,290,249.

Canada’s coronavirus case total (as of 9 a.m. May 18) is 3,828,844. The country has 40,296 deaths from the virus – 25 in the Yukon, 22 in the Northwest Territories, seven in Nunavut, 3,307 in British Columbia, 4,391 in Alberta, 1,342 in Saskatchewan, 1,847 in Manitoba, 13,083 in Ontario, 15,298 in Quebec, 411 in New Brunswick, 33 in PEI, 176 in Newfoundland & Labrador and 354 in Nova Scotia.

In its Wednesday report, the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit had nine people in hospital (three more than Monday), three in the ICU (one more than Monday) and zero on a ventilator (no change from Monday). The number of deaths to date is 105 (no change from Monday). There were 30 cases added since Monday from limited testing. Local case numbers are updated Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Public Health Ontario says the cumulative case count for the region as of Wednesday is 9,179. There are three lab-confirmed outbreaks in congregate care, communal living and other facilities (no change from Monday). A partial list of active institutional outbreaks.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area had 10 people in hospital Wednesday (no change from Tuesday) with one in the ICU (no change from Tuesday). The number of deaths to date is 228 (two more than Tuesday). There are seven institutional outbreaks (two fewer than Tuesday). Test positivity from limited testing in high-risk populations is 10.8 per cent (up 0.1 from Tuesday) based on 187,845 tests (39 more than Tuesday). Public Health Ontario says the cumulative case total for the region as of Wednesday is 15,794.

Vaccines: Ontario 33,151,398 (+27,019, last update May 18); EOHU 480,157 (last update May 18, +555 from previous update May 17); LGL 449,126 (LGL says doses in last week was 3,230, last update May 16).

A Toronto blood analysis survey shows the number of adults infected by COVID-19 during the fifth wave was three times higher than the total number infected in the previous four waves. The Action to Beat Coronavirus study sampled more than 5,000 Canadians.

