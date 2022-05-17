Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Tuesday May 17, 2022

The Newswatch COVID-19 Digest will end with its last report on Friday, May 20, 2022. We will continue to provide story coverage should there be significant developments.

Here are the latest local, regional and national coronavirus headlines (COVID-19) for Tuesday, May 17, 2022:

Public Health Ontario reported two deaths Monday to bring the total to 13,072. There are 1,122 people in hospital (~10 per cent of hospitals not reporting weekend bed census), 159 in ICU (up eight from the previous day) and 75 on a ventilator. Although PHO reported 1,061 new cases Monday, the statistic is likely lower than the number of infections given the limited testing in Ontario. The total case count is 1,287,529.

Canada’s coronavirus case total (as of 9 a.m. May 16) is 3,823,829. The country has 40,258 deaths from the virus – 25 in the Yukon, 22 in the Northwest Territories, seven in Nunavut, 3,307 in British Columbia, 4,391 in Alberta, 1,342 in Saskatchewan, 1,847 in Manitoba, 13,070 in Ontario, 15,279 in Quebec, 406 in New Brunswick, 32 in PEI, 176 in Newfoundland & Labrador and 354 in Nova Scotia.

In its Monday report, the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit had six people in hospital (no change from Friday), two in the ICU (one fewer than Friday) and zero on a ventilator (no change from Friday). The number of deaths to date is 105 (one more than Friday). There were 68 cases added since Friday from limited testing. Local case numbers are updated Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Public Health Ontario says the cumulative case count for the region as of Monday is 9,146. There are three lab-confirmed outbreaks in congregate care, communal living and other facilities (two fewer than Friday). A partial list of active institutional outbreaks.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area had 10 people in hospital Monday (five fewer than Friday) with two in the ICU (no change from Friday). The number of deaths to date is 226 (no change from Friday). There are nine institutional outbreaks (one more than Friday). Test positivity from limited testing in high-risk populations is 10.3 per cent (down 2.0 from Friday) based on 187,734 tests (86 more than Friday). Public Health Ontario says the cumulative case total for the region as of Monday is 15,762.

Vaccines: Ontario 33,104,203 (+6,658, last update May 16); EOHU 479,319 (last update May 16, +532 from previous update May 13); LGL 446,395 (LGL says doses in last week was 3,107, last update May 9).

Across the border in St. Lawrence County (which includes Massena, Potsdam and Canton), there were 178 new cases reported between Friday and Monday. The number of active cases in the county is 269, down 59 from the previous report, with 16 people in hospital, eight of which were admitted for COVID-19. The positivity rate in the county is 5.8 per cent compared to 7.1 for New York State. There have been 191 deaths to date. Just over 61 per cent of residents have two doses of vaccine.

Thank you for reading the latest edition of the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest, published Monday to Friday at 6 a.m.