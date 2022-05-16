Motorcyclist dies near Westport

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify the rider was negotiating the curve in Perth Road and not making a “turn” to Centerville Road/Concession Road 9.

WESTPORT – A motorcycle rider has died after a crash, south of Westport.

Provincial police say the rider was negotiating a left-hand curve on Perth Road Saturday afternoon when they ran off the road.

The apex of the curve is also the intersection of Centerville Road/Concession Road 9.

Kenneth Brightwell, 67, of Belleville was thrown from his bike and died at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved, police said.

OPP reconstruction experts are still trying to piece together what happened.